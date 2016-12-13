JUNEAU, AK – His Holiness Pope Francis has named Bishop Edward J. Burns, 59, as the new Bishop of Dallas, Texas. Until today, Bishop Burns has served as the fifth Bishop of Juneau, Alaska. Bishop Burns succeeds Cardinal Kevin Farrell who left Dallas for Rome after being appointed by Pope Francis as the Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life. The announcement of Bishop Burns’ appointment was made today by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, in Washington, DC.

“I am humbled and grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for this appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Dallas. At the same time, this announcement fills my heart with gratitude for the privilege and honor of serving the priests, deacons, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Juneau,” Bishop Burns said. “I am profoundly grateful for my experience in Southeast Alaska and I pray for God’s grace as I take on my new duties as Chief Shepherd of the Diocese of Dallas.”

The son of Geraldine Little Burns and the late Donald P. Burns, Bishop Burns was born and raised in the Pittsburgh, PA area. He graduated from Lincoln High School (1975) in Ellwood City, PA and then attended St. Paul Seminary/Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. With his BA degree (Philosophy and Sociology) he attended Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, MD where he graduated in 1983 with a Master of Divinity degree and a Master in Theology. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Pittsburgh on June 25, 1983.

After ordination, Bishop Burns served in parish ministry, diocesan administration, and in vocation and seminary work. He was the Director of Clergy Personnel for the Diocese of Pittsburgh when Bishop Donald Wuerl at the time, now Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, DC, released him to serve at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop in Washington, DC.

He was appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Juneau by Pope Benedict XVI on January 19, 2009; ordained a bishop on March 3, 2009 at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, PA; and installed as Bishop of Juneau on April 2, 2009.

Bishop Burns is currently serving the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops as the Chair of the Committee on the Protection of Children and Young People, a member of the Committee on Home Missions and a member of the Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services.

His installation as the eighth Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas will take place on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Photos of Bishop Edward J. Burns

Curriculum Vitae

[For more information, please contact Mr. Dominique Johnson, Director of Communications, at 907-586-2227 x32 or communication@dioceseofjuneau.org]