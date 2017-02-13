On February 9th 2017, Bishop Edward J. Burns was installed as the new bishop of the Diocese of Dallas. What does that mean for the Diocese of Juneau as we await the appointment of our new bishop?

When a diocese is in transition between bishops, a diocesan administrator is appointed to lead the diocese during the interim.

This morning, Fr. Pat Travers, who is pastor at Holy Name Parish in Ketchikan and has been a part of the diocese since 1992, was elected by the College of Consultors as the diocesan administrator for the Diocese of Juneau.

Please keep Fr. Travers in your prayers as he leads our diocese as we wait for Pope Francis to appoint us a new bishop.

For more information read our Article “What Happens Now that Bishop Burns has been Reassigned to Dallas?”