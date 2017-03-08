‘Formed by the Word’ is a new Diocesan resource to help individuals, families and small groups engage and be formed by the Word of God. The Psalmist says, “Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105). We are called to embrace the gift of God’s Holy Word and to spend time with God’s Word so that His Word might truly be that lamp and light for our lives. Lent is a great opportunity to commit some time each week in prayer and Scripture reading.

Each week we gather in different parishes throughout the Diocese and listen to God’s Word. The same Scriptures are read in every parish throughout our Diocese and, in fact, throughout the whole world. The apostle Paul tells us that, “the Word of God is living and active” (Hebrews 4:12). The living, dynamic, holy, and sometimes difficult Words of Scripture are meant to guide and shape our lives. God’s Word invites us into the drama of Salvation History that we might embrace more fully the privilege of being children of God. The apostle John wrote, “See what great love God has lavished on us that we should be called children of God and that is what we are!” (I John 3:1).

It is our hope that Formed by the Word will be a welcomed resource to help us engage the Word, grow spiritually, and equip individuals, families and small groups gain a greater awareness, knowledge, and understanding of the Bible and the Scripture lessons each Sunday.

Following the ancient pattern of Lectio Divina (Divine Reading), Formed by the Word will provide prayers, scriptures, reflections, and dialogue questions meant to call us into a deeper understanding of God’s Word, a closer relationship with Jesus and greater awareness of our calling to be missionary disciples of Christ.

Moreover, it is our hope that Formed by the Word will encourage people to spend intentional time with God each week as well as provide a clear outline for small groups to follow. We encourage you to use this resource for personal devotion and/or invite friends to join you and form a small group in your parish. Lent is a great opportunity to commit intentional time each week to prayerfully reflect and ponder the gift and mystery of God’s Holy Word.

You can find Formed by the Word on the Diocese web site: www.dioceseofjuneau.org/formed-by-the-word

– Deacon Steve Olmstead, Office of Evangelization