With the departure of Bishop Edward J. Burns to the Diocese of Dallas, the Diocese of Juneau was left without a bishop to celebrate this year’s Chrism Mass.

The Chrism Mass, celebrated annually during Lent, is a special celebration at which the priests and deacons from around the diocese gather with their bishop as he blesses the three oils which will be used in the administration of the sacraments throughout the diocese for the year.

In our Diocese’s absence of a bishop, the recently appointed Archbishop of Anchorage, Archbishop Paul D. Etienne, will join the priests, deacons and parishioners of the Diocese of Juneau to celebrate this year’s Chrism Mass. This will be the Archbishop’s first trip to Southeast Alaska since being installed in Anchorage in November.

The Chrism Mass will take place March 30th at 6pm at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Juneau. A reception will follow the Mass.