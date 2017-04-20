Ecumenical Prayer Service: From Conflict to Communion

Lutheran-Catholic Common Commemoration of the Reformation in 2017

Friday, April 28th at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

In October 2016 Pope Francis traveled to Lund, Sweden to meet with the leadership of the worldwide Lutheran Church as well as with Swedish Lutheran leaders, where they commemorated the upcoming 500th anniversary of the start of the Protestant Reformation in 1517 and prayed together for healing, reconciliation and an end to the divisions that wound the Body of Christ.

Referring to the divisions that prevent Eucharistic sharing by Catholics and Lutherans, the joint declaration signed by the Holy Father and the Lutheran representative stated:

“We long for this wound in the Body of Christ to be healed. This is the goal of our ecumenical endeavours, which we wish to advance, also by renewing our commitment to theological dialogue.”

As a way of growing in mutual understanding, cooperation, and charity, Cathedral and St. Paul’s parishioners are invited to join Juneau area Lutherans in a Service of the Word led by Lutheran Bishop Shelley Wickstrom and Fr. Pat Travers, our Diocesan Administrator on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 pm at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with a dessert reception following.