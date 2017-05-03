BY NICOLE MILLER, HOLY NAME SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR

“Our ministry as a school extends beyond our students to all faculty, staff, and family members, in a way that invites them to integrate the gospel of Christ into their daily lives and to become an active part of the Christian community…” (Excerpt from the HNCS Mission Statement as contained in the Parent and Student Handbook)

The joke is often made that those who work for a Catholic church or school, are “not in it for the money…”. While I can confidently say that the teachers and staff at Holy Name School share in this mentality, it’s important to finish that thought with the true heart of the matter, “….they are in it, rather, for the ministry!”

As laborers in God’s great vineyard, we certainly cannot expect to always see the fruits of our labors. Day after day, we are called to persevere in faith and trust, knowing that, as Mother Teresa once said, “God does not call me to be successful; He calls me to be faithful.” Yet every once in a while God grants us an outpouring of blessings, a taste of heaven, a glimpse of grace, that confirms that not only are our endeavors not in vain, but that they are not without divine assistance. For the Holy Name School family, Easter Vigil was one of those times.

On the night of April 15th, as the Saturday sun slipped behind the Alaskan mountains, the Paschal candle at Holy Name Catholic Church was lit from a fire started by flint and steel, while 15 precious children prepared to be baptized.

Of the 15, 14 children were either current students at our school, siblings of students, or set to join us for the 2017 2018 school year. The diversity of this group was beautiful and their love for one another was priceless. If we had all the time in the world I’d write to you in detail about each and every one of them and the unique journey that brought them to this moment.

We are confident that the photos are able to make tangible the incredible joy and excitement that we all experienced that night as the water was poured, the words were prayed, and the Alleluias proclaimed.

On behalf of all of us at Holy Name Parish, we thank you for your continued prayers and support for our dear school. Our mission of whole child education— body, mind, and soul— is truly helping to form the next generation of world changers! As we approach the close of another great school year, we recognize that we could not have done it without you, our brothers and sisters throughout the diocese of Juneau.

Great things are happening here! Thank you for being a part of it!!