Join us for 4 days of prayer, spiritual talks and adventure activities.

Our days will be anchored with Praise and Worship in the mornings and evenings with adventures each afternoon including whale watching, kayaking, hiking or relaxing on the beach.

Special Concert with Danny Ledger who will also be doing the praise and worship for our morning and evenings.

July 8,9,10,11

Transportation Scholarships Available

Contact Deacon Steve Olmstead at (907) 209-7005

Or Joe Sehnert (907) 586-2227 ext 24