Every year the two Knights of Columbus Councils in Juneau come together to offer scholarships to graduating Catholic high school seniors.

To be considered for the scholarship the students must at least have a 2.0 GPA, receive a letter of recommendation from a teacher and their pastor and complete an essay on what it means to be Catholic.

This year the Bishop Seghers Council 1760 and Bishop Kenny Council 11757 awarded two one thousand dollar scholarships to Gavin Martin and Ezra Mendoza.

Mendoza is a parishioner at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and graduate of Juneau-Douglas High School. He was an active member of the high school youth group in Juneau as well as an active volunteer in his parish.

Gavin Martin graduated from Thunder Mountain High School and is an active parishioner and minister at St. Paul the Apostle parish and joined the Knights of Columbus shortly after his 18th birthday. Martin was also senior class president at TMHS and is an Eagle Scout. He will be attending Cornell University in the fall and plans to major in biochemistry.