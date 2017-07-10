Catholic Community Service (CCS) exists to live out the church’s corporal works of mercy. This mission is carried out through three distinct divisions: Southeast Senior Services, Children and Family Services, and Hospice and Home Care of Juneau. Many lives, families and communities are touched by the over 25 programs and services offered through CCS.

At Catholic Community Service we depend on your support to serve over 3,900 individuals and families every year. Our Southeast Senior Services Division focuses on the promotion of health, independence and quality of life for seniors in Juneau, and throughout Southeast Alaska. We do this by providing nutrition, transportation, support and community-based services to seniors according to their needs— including Meals on Wheels. In 2016 CCS provided 96,506 congregate meals and home delivered meals (Meals On Wheels) in total, serving 3,271 individuals. We asked some seniors what they would like people to know about the program…

“Losing everything that defined my life has been unsettling. I had planned to be well retired. Instead I had to start over. The one thing that has eluded me, consistently, is homemaking skills. Thanks to Meals On Wheels, and regular activity, I am healthy and

happy!”

Each day Monday through Friday, our Senior Center team works to prepare a hot lunch with nutrition tailored to promote senior health. Over 50 volunteers deliver meals to seniors who are not able to leave their home to join us at the Senior Center for their meal, socialization and activities.

“With such a small amount of money [each month] I cannot afford a lot of groceries… Meals on Wheels is such a blessing!”

As the senior population of Juneau rapidly increases, we anticipate more seniors needing services.

While we receive some grant funding to provide for these needs, we rely heavily on volunteers and donations from people like you to keep the program going. Our seniors say it best…

“I count on Meals on Wheels once a day. We need Meals on Wheels… please keep their funding coming for years to come”When you donate to Catholic Community Service, your donation helps seniors in Juneau to get the services they need, including Meals on Wheels. Please consider donating of your substance or your time to CCS today.

We thank you for all you do to help us help those in need. Together we can change a life!

•In Juneau, MOW are delivered by volunteers. If you are interested in helping please contact the Juneau Meals on Wheels Coordinator Charlene at 463-6179

•If you know a Senior who is homebound and could benefit from MOW please contact your local Senior Center

•Senior Centers also provide congregate meals, activities & a place to socialize. Transportation for seniors is available. All seniors age 60 and over are welcome. Please call your local Senior Center for hours and services If you would like to donate or volunteer contact

Senior Centers:

Angoon Shu’ Senior Center – 788-3804

Craig/Klawock Senior Center – 755-2224

Haines Senior Center – 766-2383

Hoonah Senior Center- 945-3350

Juneau Senior Center – 463-6175

Kake Senior Center – 785-3172

Saxman-Ketchikan Senior Center – 225-6578

Swan Lake Senior Center (Sitka) – 747-8617

Skagway Senior Center – 983-3664

Wrangell Senior Center – 874-2066

Yakutat Senior Center – 784-3468

Or call our Southeast Senior Services Mainline-

463-6154

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/CatholicCommunityServiceInc