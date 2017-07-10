The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist embrace St. John Paul II’s vision of New Evangelization and seek to encourage youth to have a relationship with Christ. The Dominican Sisters are part of a teaching order based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where they spend the school year teaching in a classroom setting and then for one week each summer the sisters travel the country to lead youth Catechism Camps.

For the second straight year, the Dominican order sent two sisters to Juneau to lead a middle school Catechism Camp at the National Shrine of St. Therese in Juneau. This year Sr. Emmanuel and Sr. Caitlin made the journey to Juneau to teach and to lead the camp.

This year’s camp focused on the 100th anniversary of Fatima and how God speaks to all, including the youth. They spent each day learning about the lives of St. Francisco Marto, St. Jacinta Marto and Lucia Santos and how the Holy Mother appeared to them six times at Fatima.

The sisters showed the students different ways to develop a personal relationship with Christ. Sr. Emmanuel and Sr. Caitlin wanted the students to spend time reflecting and praying in silence away from the distractions in their life. The kids spent time sitting on the rocks along the water at the Shrine reflecting.

The Sisters and the students also spent time in adoration, where Sr. Emmanuel would present meditation questions for reflection. After 20 minutes of silence and meditation with the Eucharist, Sr. Caitlin led the students in praise and worship.

One of the craft activities the students participated in was making bracelets with beads that represent the colors of faith, to help teach about evangelization. The students learned the meaning of the six colors and made two bracelets. After the bracelets were complete the students tied one bracelet to their own hand and were asked to share the second with a friend or family member, so they would learn about the colors of faith as well.

Ten Juneau middle school students attended the Catechism camp this year. The Dominican Sisters received help organizing the camp from St. Paul the Apostle Director of Religious Education Kimberly Watt, Cathedral DRE Bridget Goertzen and Shrine Director Joe Sehnert.

The Shrine hopes to continue their partnership with the Dominican Sisters and offer Catechism Camp next summer.

To learn more about the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist visit www.sistersofmary.org