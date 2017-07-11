JUNEAU, ALASKA – His Holiness Pope Francis has named Father Andrew E. Bellisario, C.M., 60, as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Juneau, Alaska. Father Bellisario is a member of the Congregation of the Mission (Vincentian Fathers and Brothers) founded by Saint Vincent de Paul in 1625. For the past two years Father Bellisario has served as the Superior of the International Mission of the Vincentians in Alaska, and since May of 2016 as the Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in the Archdiocese of Anchorage. Father Bellisario succeeds Bishop Edward J. Burns who was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, Texas in February of this year. The announcement of Father Bellisario’s appointment was made today by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, in Washington, D.C.

“I am humbled and grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for appointing me as the next Bishop of Juneau,” Father Bellisario said. “It is with humility, respect and great joy that I look forward to serving the people of the Diocese of Juneau.”

The son of the late Rocky and Mildred Bellisario, Father Bellisario was born and raised in the Los Angeles area. He graduated from Saint Vincent’s Seminary High School in Montebello, CA in 1975, and entered the Congregation of the Mission in the summer of the same year. After completing his novitiate in Santa Barbara, CA in 1976, he attended and graduated from Saint Mary’s of the Barrens Seminary College in Perryville, MO with a B.A. degree in Philosophy, and four years later he received his Master of Divinity degree from De Andreis Institute of Theology in Lemont, IL. He was ordained a priest for the Vincentians, Province of the West, on June 16, 1984.

Father Bellisario has served as Parochial Vicar and Administrator of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Montebello, CA; the Pastor of Saint Vincent de Paul Church in Huntington Beach, CA; the Pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Patterson, CA; and the Director of De Paul Evangelization Center in Montebello, CA. He also served as the Provincial Superior of the Vincentians, Province of the West, and as the Director of the Daughters of Charity, Province of Los Altos Hills.

Father Bellisario’s episcopal ordination and installation as the 6th Bishop of the Diocese of Juneau will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.