By: Nicole Miller – Holy Name Catholic School Administrator

Greetings and happy 2018 from your brothers and sisters in Ketchikan! In the world of Catholic Education, the welcoming of a New Year is a signal to students and staff all over the world that the annual and highly anticipated Catholic Schools Week is right around the corner! This year’s theme of Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed., provides us with a renewed reminder of our mission as well as an opportunity to reflect on the ways in which we have or have not been embodying these values.

First, allow me to take a moment and update you on the blessings of the past few months for the only Catholic School in the Diocese of Juneau. After all, while our building may physically reside in Ketchikan, our spirit, strength, and heart truly belongs to all of you who worship, live and love in this beautiful country known as Southeast Alaska!

Since the beginning of our 2017-2018 school year, we have had the pleasure of welcoming five new students, bringing our enrollment total to 80 precious souls, from preschool to sixth grade, being entrusted to our care each day. This marks a 60 percent increase from three years ago.

Our annual Alaska Day Auction, which took place on October 14th, 2017, was a great success with a net of over $55,000. As always, we are humbled and grateful for the generosity of our community and for the incredible amount of hard work that our parents and staff put in to providing such a wonderful event to the people of Ketchikan.

Prior to Christmas Break, the children of Holy Name School dazzled a standing room only church full of their friends and family at our annual Christmas Program. For over a month ahead of the event, our students and staff practiced their various dances and singing numbers diligently, much to the delight of Fr. Pat and the church office staff who were able to get a sneak peek while classes rehearsed in the church. The evening was rich with the spirit of the season, and the children’s joy over the upcoming celebration of Christ’s birth beamed from their little faces. The program also marked the end of a canned food drive that our fifth and sixth grade class had organized in order to help our local Salvation Army stock their shelves with much needed items. The students delivered the goods themselves the next day.

As we look ahead to the second half of our school year, we cannot help but feel excited about the possibilities and workings of the Lord that lay before us. From building and playground improvements to greater participation in community events, we are working hard to let everyone know that Holy Name Catholic School is here to stay! We thank you for your continued prayers and support of this vital ministry. Please be sure to stop by and see us soon!